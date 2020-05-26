Restart of "Fraggle Rock" Gets Order for Series at Apple – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML9bf7a767922b32c048b9cd48165fb4b311%

A new version of the Emmy winner Fraggle Rock He is going to Apple. The company has partnered with The Jim Henson Company to restart the classic series, which will be part of the Apple Originals lineup for kids and families. Will join Fraggle Rock: Rock On! short films, recently released on Apple TV +, winner of the Parents Choice Award Helpers from Sesame Workshop and Annie awarded Snoopy in space peanut.

Produced by The Jim Henson Company in association with New Regency, the new Fraggle Rock The series will bring together the original stars: Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Traveling Matt, for new songs and adventures, in the same spirit as the classic, according to Amazon.

Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford will be executive producers for The Jim Henson Company. Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency and longtime Henson contributor John Tartaglia (Splash and Bubbles, Johnny and the Sprites) are also executive producers. Showrunners Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson (New girl, American dad, community) are attached to executive production and deed. Rita PeruggiThe Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Yo Gabba Gabba!) Will produce. Dave GoelzBoober, Uncle Traveling Matt) and Karen Prell (Red) are also attached to the project. Harvey Mason Jr. is the executive producer of music for the series.

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! mini episodes with special guests Alanis Morissette, Common, Jason Mraz, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, and Ziggy Marley. The shorts focus on how we are all connected through friendship in the era of social estrangement. While the Fraggles may be in different parts of the Fraggle Rock caves, they still find ways to have fun along with music, nonsense, special guests, and of course the help of Doozertubes, devices created by the laborious Doozers.

According to the guidelines for staying home, Fraggle Rock: Rock On! is filmed on iPhones from the homes of the production team and individual artists across the US USA

