Recreational Vehicle Sales Increase Following Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The RV parks and parks that have reopened during the coronavirus pandemic have quickly filled up and rental companies said they, too, have seen a dramatic increase in interest.

And travel experts said interest is likely to continue due to social distancing patterns and the relative safety of traveling in a self-driving vehicle where people can control the cleanliness of their surroundings, cook their own food, and stay away from the rest.

El Monte RV, which has multiple locations in Los Angeles County, said rents and sales have soared in the wake of the pandemic, roughly 400% in April, with multiple first-time buyers.

"We're doing really well right now," said Gordon Hewston, senior vice president, El Monte RV. "Obviously, that's what people want to do, they want to go camping.

And although many private camps have reopened, the owner of Bonelli Bluffs RV Resort in San Dimas said the county has not yet given them approval to open, forcing the company to cancel all 250 Memorial Day reservations.

The owner said he hoped to reopen next week.