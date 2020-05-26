Rebel Wilson Reveals His Weight Loss Goal In Motivational Message

Do you need some encouragement? Rebel Wilson is here to help

On Sunday Perfect tone Star spoke about her fitness goals on Instagram, revealed her target weight, and gave followers a motivating message to continue working towards her ambitions.

"Even if you have to crawl toward your goals, keep going x it will be worth it," she shared, along with a photo of herself striking a pose as she donned a matching blue loungewear set. "Try to push yourself a little bit each day … I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you are bothered by the lack of progress … but good things come your way."

Rebel continued: "What are your goals this year? I will be honest with you, with my mission & # 39; Year of Health & # 39 ;, I am trying to reach 75 kg and, in my career, I am trying to put one of my films in production before the end of the year! Both require daily effort and there are constant setbacks, but I'm working hard x "