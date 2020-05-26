Rebel Wilson Reveals His Weight Loss Goal In Motivational Message

Do you need some encouragement? Rebel Wilson is here to help
On Sunday Perfect tone Star spoke about her fitness goals on Instagram, revealed her target weight, and gave followers a motivating message to continue working towards her ambitions.
"Even if you have to crawl toward your goals, keep going x it will be worth it," she shared, along with a photo of herself striking a pose as she donned a matching blue loungewear set. "Try to push yourself a little bit each day … I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you are bothered by the lack of progress … but good things come your way."
Rebel continued: "What are your goals this year? I will be honest with you, with my mission & # 39; Year of Health & # 39 ;, I am trying to reach 75 kg and, in my career, I am trying to put one of my films in production before the end of the year! Both require daily effort and there are constant setbacks, but I'm working hard x "
In January the Isn't it romantic Star showed her progress on social media in a post with her coach Jono Castaño. Since then, he has been serving as a great inspiration to stay fit while continuing to achieve his goals.
"Okay, for me 2020 will be called & # 39; The Year of Health & # 39 ;, so I put on athleisure and went for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid sugar and food junk that's going to be tough after the vacation I just had, "Rebel wrote on Instagram at the time. "But I will! Who's with me to make some positive changes this year?"
Talking to E! News, Jono broke the Cats Star's new training regimen and shared that Rebel "has been working on the patios 7 days a week."
"A typical week will look like this: Day 1: HIIT and mobility, Day 2: weights and resistance, Day 3: HIIT, Day 4: HIIT, Day 5: HIIT and weights, Day 6: rest period, Day 7: HIIT "We focus on many HIIT circuits, but at the same time, focusing on technique and rhythm," he said of his weekly fitness plan, adding: "The results are consistent."
