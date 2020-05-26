Rebel Wilson becomes honest about the mission of losing 165 pounds during the "Year of Health"

%MINIFYHTML4ace4357f31cba6387295c9c85e0bdf611%

When talking about her dream of losing weight, the famous actress like Fat Amy in the movie series & # 39; Pitch Perfect & # 39; He admits that there are frustrating days when he feels like giving up.

Rebel Wilson You are "working hard" to transform yourself completely by losing weight up to 75 kg (165 lb).

The "Perfect tone"The star has been showing a noticeably slimmer physique in recent times, and has been photographed taking part in several rigorous outdoor workouts. And in a new Instagram post on Monday, May 25, Rebel spoke about her dreams of 2020 and your target weight. "

Along with a new selfie, the 40-year-old actress wrote: "Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little effort every day … I know some days are frustrating like the Hell, you feel like giving up, you are bothered by a lack of progress … but good things come your way.

"What are your goals this year? I will be honest with you, with my mission & # 39; Year of Health & # 39 ;, I am trying to reach 75 kg (165 pounds) and professionally I am trying to put into production a of my movies before the end of the year! Both require daily effort and there are constant setbacks, but I'm working hard. "

Rebel previously said that gaining weight actually helped her career, leading her to land the role of "Fat Amy" in "Pitch Perfect" and its sequels.

But he also said, during an interview with Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper in 2018, that he was considering a total weight transformation someday.

"I will take six months off and just do a total transformation," he said at the time. "But then, a lot of people say, 'Don't do it!' But I think, 'Why not?'