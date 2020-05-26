Rasheeda Frost has the best time for her birthday and Kirk Frost writes her an anniversary message that fans love

Rasheeda Frost celebrated her birthday with loved ones and also made sure to keep her fans updated on social media. Watch the video in which she dances with her best friend and has a lot of fun with her friends.

But first of all, here is the message that her husband, Kirk Frost, wrote for his wife's birthday:

‘I wish my birthday was Memorial Day 🥰Happy birthday @rasheeda 🎉🎈🎊 I love you baby and wish you many more blessings … ❤️❤️❤️ #mybestfriend #amazingwife’ Kirk captioned his post which includes more photos of Rasheeda.

A follower said, "Gemini women are the strongest happy birthday," and someone else posted this message: "I wish my birthday was on Memorial Day as well."

Someone else wrote: "Happy birthday to the beautiful and always humble classy diva @rasheeda I love you doll,quot;, and another follower posted this message: "Awww. Two days before mine. Happy birthday favorite @rasheeda Much love."

One fan said, "Happy birthday Rasheeda, enjoy your beautiful blessings of the day," and someone else wrote, "Happy birthday, Boss @rasheeda! May you be blessed with many more!"

Here is one of the videos that Rasheeda shared on her social media account:

Someone Wished the Boss: Season Gemini Season! Happy Birthday! Continual blessings, "and someone else said," So are you all quarantined together? Or do they just not care about the virus? "#Justasking,quot;.

Another commenter wrote, "I hope your family is safe, darling," and someone else said, "Happy birthday! What products do you use for your hair? I like how it shines and how it is placed."

Another follower posted: "Happy birthday Gemini Rasheeda enjoyed your day!" And someone else wrote: "Happy birthday Twinnnn! I hope you enjoy your day! & # 39;

In other news, Rasheeda showed fans a whole new look – she's got rainbow hair and her IG supporters are definitely here for that.



