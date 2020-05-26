Rachel Lindsay Denies Intimidating Hannah Brown For Apologizing After N-Word Scandal

Instagram

In a new interview, the former star of & # 39; The Bachelorette & # 39; explains that he had a & # 39; multiple conversation & # 39; with Hannah, even through text messages, direct messages, and phone calls after her scandal.

Rachel Lindsay was one of those who criticized colleagues "High school"alum Hannah Brown to say N-word. In the episode of Monday, May 25, Nick ViallIn the podcast "The Viall Files", Rachel detailed the conversation she had with Hannah.

Rachel explained that she had a "multiple conversation" with Hannah, including through text messages, direct messages, and phone calls after her scandal. "When Hannah and I talked, she wanted to know what she thought about what to do. She said, 'I want to ask you'. And she was very sorry. She was very upset. She was embarrassed. She admitted she was wrong and said he wanted to go to a Live ", he recalled.

She went on to say, "She was going to go first and then she would bring me. Twice, she hung up the phone with me to say, 'OK, I'm going to do it. I'm just going to go get ready.' Hours later, nothing. Then We would talk on the phone. And then, hours later, nothing more until it was finally decided that I wanted to make a statement. "

As for why she was "disappointed" with Hannah for going with a statement instead of an Instagram Live video, Rachel shared: "The reason I was so disappointed that Hannah decided to make a statement is because – her words- & # 39; A statement would be don't be honest. It was horrible giving a statement. And I believed him when he said it. "

"And it was her team that advised her to make a statement. And she said, in her heart, that she did not feel this was the case, and felt that God had wanted her to use her platform for a greater purpose." And she was going to step forward and do that, "he continued." So, to see her ultimately text me and say, 'I'm going to give a statement.' It was extremely disappointing because, yourself, you said that was not sincere. So why did you decide to do a sincere action? I'm very confused by that. "

During the interview, Rachel denied trying to "force" or "intimidate" Hannah into apologizing through a live broadcast. "But what else do you see when you see me? I'm black! I'm black. First I'm black and then I'm a woman. I'm a black woman," Rachel explained. "It is not about women supporting women. It is about representing myself as a black woman, and it is a derogatory term used against oppressing black people. So how, how Black person, I'm not talking about this? It just baffles me: "Should you show Hannah grace?" Why isn't that used on the other side of things, you know? It's crazy. "

Hannah landed in hot water after she was seen singing N-word for DaBabyThe song of "Rockstar" during an Instagram Live. He then issued an apology in a statement that said, "I owe you an important apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and have seen the damage I have caused. I have everything. I am very sorry and I know that, whether in public or in private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better. "