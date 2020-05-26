Quick facts about pop star Dua Lipa

Have you heard the song "New Rules,quot;? Odds are, you have. Well, the singer of great success is none other than Dua Lipa! The queen of British pop now has two albums to her name and many awards and albums. It has exploded on the pop scene just a few years ago and has only gotten better since then! Let's see some interesting facts about it!

Your name

Believe it or not, Dua Lipa is her real name, not a stage name. The name "Dua,quot; means love in Albanian. Turns out, she didn't love her name when she was little.

Musical family

Dua got his musical talent from his father, Dukagjin Lipa, who is also a musician!

Move

When Dua was just 15 years old, she wanted to start her music career. So, she moved or went home and moved from Kosovo to London alone. She shared an apartment with friends while living there. "The cooking and cleaning … that was tough. I mean, realizing that no one was going to clean up after me was difficult! Dua said, "Things like that really made me grow up ahead of time."

YouTube start

Like many other artists today, Dua began posting cover videos online. However, it was never one of those things that went viral. Dua has said that "it was more a way to use it as a portfolio."

18 years

Just three years after he moved to London to pursue his music career, Warner Bros signed with Dua at 18. "I remember calling my parents in Kosovo and telling them to take a flight to London so they could sign." , she said.

Most broadcast

At one point, Dua was the most streamed woman on Spotify! She has 37 million monthly listeners!

Queen of spelling

Besides singing, Dua doesn't seem to think she's good at anything else, other than spelling, of course. Still, we're pretty sure she's good at other things, too.

Running a music festival

Have you heard of Prishtina's Sunny Hill Festival? Well it's a music festival that happens in Dua's hometown. However, it is not just any festival, it is run by Dua and his family! Proceeds go to his charity, Sunny Hill Foundation.