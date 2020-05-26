"Queen,quot; rocker Brian May talks about nearly dying after suffering a heart attack after a "Bizzare Garden Accident!"

Brian May spoke about a terrifying experience that almost cost him his life! The 72-year-old rocker Queen is very grateful to stay alive after a gardening accident and after a heart attack!

%MINIFYHTML4fe9381b17a26f49bdaea96b7518b0e514% %MINIFYHTML4fe9381b17a26f49bdaea96b7518b0e514%

His health problems started with a "strange gardening accident,quot; that later led to him taking strong painkillers while he recovered.

The pills apparently sent him into what he described as a "nightmare world,quot; in previous posts, and he even ended up having a heart attack!

In a new clip he posted on his IG account, Brian spoke about what happened and emphasized how grateful he was for surviving.

‘In the middle of all the saga of all the painful backside, I had a little heart attack. I say "little,quot;, it is not something that has hurt me a lot. It was about forty minutes of pain in my chest and tightness and that feeling in my arms and sweating, "shared the rocker with his followers.

Fortunately, his "wonderful,quot; doctor took him to the hospital immediately where it was discovered that he had three congested arteries.

Instead of undergoing open heart surgery, she decided to insert three stents.

‘I am incredibly grateful that I now have a life to lead again. I was actually very close to death because of this, but the pain I had was from something completely different, it's funny how things work. I'm fine; I'm here; and ready to rock, "he continued saying.

%MINIFYHTML4fe9381b17a26f49bdaea96b7518b0e515% %MINIFYHTML4fe9381b17a26f49bdaea96b7518b0e515%

As for the legend, May referred to the ironic title of Queen's latest album: "Sheer Heart Attack!"

Ad %MINIFYHTML4fe9381b17a26f49bdaea96b7518b0e536% %MINIFYHTML4fe9381b17a26f49bdaea96b7518b0e536%

‘I always worried a little about the title of that album. I was wondering if it could bother people who had actually had heart attacks. In fact, I'm pretty relieved now that I'm at that club, and it doesn't bother me at all! Drink. be careful friends. "



Post views:

one