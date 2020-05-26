Public health experts say Baker's reopening plan is cause for concern

Massachusetts entered into a balancing act on Monday when Governor Charlie Baker presented his blueprint to reopen the state, a plan that seeks to revive the Massachusetts economy without causing a second increase in the coronavirus pandemic.

However, some public health experts are still concerned that the plan put aside essential workers' voices, doesn't follow the right metrics as it goes, and that loosening restrictions without a way to tighten them again can lead to a future increase in cases and deaths.

By announcing the reopening report, Baker said he expected to hear some people say that it is moving too fast, while others say the reopening is not happening fast enough.

"The reopening advisory committee, which featured very smart people and met with a million different organizations of one kind or another as they progressed through their process, basically put forth what they felt was a careful and cautious approach to this." Baker said.

Phase one, which began on May 18, allowed a few to resume routines, such as manufacturing facilities, construction sites, places of worship, and community hospitals and health centers that provide high priority preventive or pediatric care. The concurrent phases will last at least three weeks and the progression between each, Baker said, will be driven by data on new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and other health metrics.

"We are playing this game, and it is real, with the virus and the economy at the same time," Baker said during the press conference last Monday. "And it is really important that people step forward and recognize and understand that this game is not over."

Dr. Regina LaRocque, a physician in the Infectious Diseases Division At Massachusetts General Hospital, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a member of the Massachusetts Coalition for Equity in Health, he has been closely following the spread of the coronavirus from the start.

For her, the process behind the reopening plan was neither transparent nor inclusive, but rather like a black box.

"I think we should ask ourselves if we have really achieved the metrics we needed to achieve before embarking on this process, ”said LaRocque. "I think Massachusetts needs to take into account what happened in our state."

In addition to an apparently arbitrary date, he said the plan also excluded many of the communities most affected by the virus, such as nurses, essential workers, representatives of the nursing home community, and people who became sick and died. at the highest rates

"It is unclear from the outside how their concerns were reflected in the reopening plan," LaRocque said. "If mistakes are made along the way, we will all pay the price."

LaRocque said another concern is whether employers have had enough time in advance to establish adequate safeguards before resuming routines, noting that many people who have become ill are front-line workers.

"A series of checklists for employers will depend a lot on the goodwill of the people," he said. And "the virus is going to exploit any area where we can't do things safely."

Health institutions in the state have already weakened to manage the first phase of the disease, LaRocque said, adding that we are still at the heart of the disease.

"Every step we take to relax the safeguards will result in greater dissemination," he said.

LaRocque also said that many front-line workers are afraid to get tested, or find themselves avoiding calls from the state's contact search team because they can't afford to stay home away from work.

"If people cannot access the tools we are using to control the epidemic, if they cannot participate in it, then you are doomed to failure, "he said." We are going to have to define success and failure, and if we believe that 100 people die every day it is a success. "

Llamas on the first floor

Dr. David Hamer, a treating physician in infectious diseases at Boston Medical Center and a professor at Boston University's Schools of Public Health and Medicine, he said Baker's reopening plan has taken many of the right precautions.

"To a large extent, it's a solid plan," said Hamer. "It is very detailed."

But he noted that one component still leaves him concerned: opening of houses of worship during the first phase at 40% capacity.

Hamer said that even with the mandatory security standards that places of worship must follow before holding religious services, there is a great risk of transmission.

"I am still concerned about any environment where there are a lot of people gathering and what the potential risk is," he said.

Hamer said as the state progresses: testing remains a challenge, especially for people with mild symptoms or those who have been exposed but show no symptoms.

Human behavior could pose another problem.

"I am concerned that people, human behavior, and people are not adhering to the guidelines in terms of safe distancing in public places," he said, noting that it will also be important for companies to meet state-mandated safety standards. .

According to state officials, companies that violate state guidelines will face a series of fines before being potentially closed.

And while it's the employer's responsibility to meet the standards, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said last week that it will be up to customers and workers to hold them accountable.

Still Dr. Julia Koehler, a associate doctor of pediatrics at the Division of Infectious Diseases at Boston Children's Hospital and an assistant professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, she is concerned that there are no protections against retaliation for workers to report without being fired or that their work is threatened.

Koehler said he is also concerned that immigrant communities have not been asked what they need to protect themselves during the reopening process.

"They have not been invited to the table, they have not been given a voice," he said.

Koehler likened the plan to sitting in a burning house.

"On the third floor I smell a little smoke, but I don't see the flames," he said. "On the first floor, flames are bursting out of the window, and now I am calling the fire department because I am concerned about water damage."

As a pediatrician, Koehler always makes sure to ask patients what they need and what they feel, and she said the state should ask communities that have been at the center of the outbreaks Those same questions.

"It is clear that if we do not address the flames on the first floor, if we do not address the intense transmission between some communities, the rest of us will not be safe either and we will see infections sprout again," he said. . "We cannot protect any community, town or segment of our population if all of us are not protected."

Workers raise concerns

Following the release of the reopening report, the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health also disapproved of the way it addresses worker protection.

"The Administration has deeply failed the workers who have been working for the past two months and now, with this plan, it is not solidly protecting all those who return to work," MassCOSH said in a statement last Monday. "The failure of this plan is not that it is opening the economy too fast or too slow: its failure lies in the inability of the plan to adequately protect workers and the public from COVID-19."

Koehler said it is important to consider everyone, including workers, because if COVID-19 is circulating anywhere, it could be circulating everywhere.

"I cannot emphasize enough that how we succeed against this virus is a matter of biology and physics, not a matter of policy. The virus doesn't care about our partisan beliefs, ”he said. "It doesn't care if we take it seriously or not, if we think it's a hoax, it just responds and acts according to the laws of biology and physics."

When Koehler first read the reopening report, he said he felt discouraged and sad. Myriad thought in her head, as if wondering how she could travel to see her parents again, realizing that the plan might spark a second wave.

Baker's plan, Koehler said, lacks preset activators to shut down if infections increase again. These triggers could be at the regional level, he added, but without them, he fears it will be difficult for residents to gradually fine-tune the measures again.

“I really hope that we can control this better and that we don't experience another increase. I really hope so, ”she said. But "my concern remains that we may be going into unknown and unsafe waters."

