Protesters clash with police in Minneapolis after George Floyd's death – Up News Info

View from the top of a church at the intersection of E 38th St and Chicago Avenue, where people are protesting the death of George Floyd. The speaker has just told the crowd that a march will soon begin.@Up News Info pic.twitter.com/0YrSt2ZbmE – Jeff Wagner (@ Jeff_Wagner4) May 26, 2020

– Hundreds of protesters gathered in South Minneapolis Tuesday night to protest the death of George Floyd, 46, who died after a violent encounter with police on Monday night.

People began to gather Tuesday afternoon in the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue, where witnesses filmed a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than seven minutes on Monday night. He was later taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

(Video taken at 5:45 pm but could not be uploaded due to service issues). The sound of motorcycles accelerating sends the crowd to George Floyd's rushing protest, many confused or frightened by what is happening. Motorcyclists actually there in support of the protest / march.@Up News Info pic.twitter.com/yXJpKQqMS5 – Jeff Wagner (@ Jeff_Wagner4) May 26, 2020 %MINIFYHTML28d086434101eaee428998f79895071715%

Protesters began marching from Chicago Avenue to the third building in the Minneapolis police precinct, two miles northeast, on Tuesday night.

Police began building a barrier around the compound at 7:30 p.m. as the protesters began to swarm.

The video shows some protesters sitting on the ground, as officers deployed smoke or tear gas bombs and flash grenades. Some protesters were also seen breaking windows and throwing bricks and rocks.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

