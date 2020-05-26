Proper social distance from Memorial Day crowds on SF beaches, parks are a matter of perspective – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – As thousands flocked to the Bay Area beaches and parks on Memorial Day, most seemed determined to practice social distancing and were generally successful.

The mid-afternoon view of Ocean Beach from Cliff House provided an example of that effort, as large strips of sand were evident among the groups of people sitting on the beach.

Still, the view was alarming to some, at least at first glance.

"I thought maybe half the city didn't get the memorandum on social distancing," said May Samali, who was running next to the beach on the Great Highway Monday. "But on closer inspection, it appears that people could be 6 feet away. But I have to say that it is a bit shocking for the system. I haven't seen that many people in a space in many months. "

"It is too early for everyone to be here," said Jonah Watkins of Oakland, whose friend Charles Foreman joined him on the beach but had a different point of view.

"I feel like we are safe because we are about 6 feet away from everyone," Foreman said.

At the southern end of Ocean Beach, police and SFMTA parking control officers wrote parking citations on dozens of cars along the Great Highway on Sloat Boulevard. Tickets cost $ 106 dollars each.

"It is a danger," said SFPD officer Gian Tozzini. "Fire crews cannot get in and first responders (need) to get to the beach. It is clearly posted:" There is no parking at any time, "Tozzini said.

While the street signs are clear, the message about what is okay to do and not do in terms of COVID-19 is now a bit murky.

Officials are encouraging people to go out and exercise and buy food and clothes on the sidewalk, but they are also telling people to stay indoors.

"We understand that people want to enjoy the good weather and spend time with friends and family," read a statement from the San Francisco Emergency Operations Center. "However, the fact remains that the Stay Home Order is still in place and the virus continues to circulate in our community."

That ambiguity is leaving some people to decide what is comfortable for them.

"If you're going to be here, if you're going to be between people, then I think a mask will help you," said Al Urb, who was wearing a mask.

"It doesn't give me a negative feeling if I don't see someone using it like on the street," said Tad Pérez.

Nilu Rafsanjani said she is not sure if the Ocean Beach scene was going to cause more problems than other aspects of life during the COVID-19 era.

"Are we really moving away? I do not know. At this point, it's like, is it safer or go to the supermarket? I just do not know. No one knows anything! Rafsanjani said.