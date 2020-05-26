Production MasterChef Australia Social Distance Study Production – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc08be9178207a8b227f40cda193a494213%

MasterChef Australia, One of the largest unscheduled formats aired its first episode produced under COVID-19 security protocols last night.

The show, which airs on Network Ten, owned by ViacomCBS, offered a glimpse of how reality producers in the US USA They can restart their unwritten projects in circumstances favorable to social distancing.

Now in its twelfth season and featuring several previous winners from previous seasons, the show returned with measures of social distancing in all facets of the production, including the judges, contestants and the team.

This occurs when the US version of the show, which is broadcast on Fox, discontinued production earlier this year due to the closure of COVID-19.

In the Australian version, additional hand sanitizing stations were placed throughout the set, while kitchen benches were spaced further to keep contestants further away from each other and gloves were provided for team challenges where the team was shared. and when the contestants went to get food from the store cupboards. Additional sinks were also added, as well as dedicated hand washing stations.

As for the judges, this season with Andy Allen, Melissa Leong, and Jock Zonfrillo, they took a step to sample meals in individual portions and shared no silverware or plates.

Contestants were kept separate, and obviously there were no clashes of hands and hugs when things went right or wrong. The first comeback episode helped, as it was a relay challenge, where contestants work one after another, waiting for a cook to finish before intervening.

However, one example of how seriously producers took health concerns was Leong's absence from the episode. She revealed that she had sinusitis and went to see the doctors, before they cleared it up and she returned to the set for future episodes.

Endemol Shine Australia, who produces the show, this season titled MasterChef: Winning Again, said, "MasterChef Australia It has always employed the highest standards of food safety and hygiene, and we now have an even more lively focus on that. All recommendations outlined by federal and state government health authorities are followed. In the current circumstances, we are introducing new measures for the foreseeable future. "

“A lot has changed in the last few days due to the coronavirus. None of us has ever experienced anything like this before. But we are all in this together, "said Zonfrillo in the introduction." So we will do things a little differently from here on out. You may notice that we are a little further apart. That is the first new rule. They must be kept at a safe distance from each other at all times. "

Australia, which has not been as affected by the global pandemic as some other countries, is showing the world how to resume film and television production. Neighbors, the long-running soap, was one of the first suspended script dramas to return to production with established safety protocols.

MasterChef Australia return (see clip below) could be a roadmap for international programs to return without a hyphen.

Fox's version of the show, which features judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich, would likely have started airing now as in previous seasons had it not been for the pandemic. Fox reality boss Rob Wade told Up News Info that he's making plans for all of his suspended shows to go back into production. Kitchen master It may be helped by the fact that his production company, Endemol Shine North America, will have direct access to his Australian brother's plans.