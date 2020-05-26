Priyanka Chopra Shares A Back Click From Her Parents With A Special Message



Yesterday was Memorial Day. To commemorate him, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of her parents in military uniform. Her parents, Madhu Chopra and the late Ashok Chopra, were part of the Indian army.

Sharing this old click, the actress wrote on social media: "My parents served in the Indian Army … and perhaps that is why I am related to military families around the world. Today we think of all the fallen heroes who They have given their lives in service to protect our freedom.

Priyanka is currently quarantined with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles. The powerful couple often share multiple photos and videos of their quarantined life, making the Internet nervous.