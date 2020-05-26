Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to parents serving in the Indian Army on Memorial Day

WENN

By sharing a photo of her mother and her late father in uniform, the actress-wife of Nick Jonas takes time to remember & # 39; all the fallen heroes who have given their lives in service & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Priyanka Chopra He has honored his parents on Memorial Day in the United States.

Like people on the other side of "Baywatch"The star's adoptive United States took time to remember family members who served in the military. Priyanka greeted her parents, Ashok and Madhu Chopra, who served as doctors in the Indian army.

Sharing a photo of her mother and her late father in uniform on Instagram, the star wrote: "My parents served in the Indian Army … and perhaps that is why I am related to military families around the world."

"Today, think of all the fallen heroes who have given their lives in service to protect our freedom. #Memorialday @madhumalati #LtcolAshokChopra."

The actress was always close to her father before he died in 2013, and her mother, Madhu, helps run her daughter's production company, Purple Pebble Pictures.