Priyanka Chopra celebrates the second anniversary of her first date with Nick Jonas with the throwback photo

On May 25, 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had their first date, and it turned out to be a life-changing night. Two years later, and a year and a half after their marriage, Chopra celebrated the anniversary of the relationship's most significant milestone with a sweet social media post.

On Memorial Day, Chopra posted the first photo that she and Jonas took together on their first date at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

“Two years ago today we took our first photo together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness, "Chopra wrote in the caption." I love you @nickjonas. Thank you for making our life together so amazing. Here are many more date nights … "

In the comments section, the Jealous The singer wrote that it has been the best two years of his life. Then he added, "I love you," along with a red heart emoji.

Jonas also posted a photo on Instagram of him and Chopra, both wearing cowboy hats. In his caption, he wrote that "this beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today." He also clarified again that the past two years have been the best years of his life. He added that it is an incredible blessing to think that he is lucky to spend the rest of his life with Chopra.

Jonas and Chopra were married on November 30 / December 1, 2018 in their home country of India. The first day they presented a western wedding, and the next day they were married in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The couple also enjoyed various wedding receptions with family and friends after becoming husband and wife.

For his first anniversary in 2019, Chopra said People magazine that she and Jonas enjoyed a "really lovely,quot; celebration. He also said he surprised the singer with a new German Shepherd puppy named Gino.

While isolating themselves together during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chopra and Jonas have focused on sharpening their creative skills and developing projects they want to produce. The couple has also enjoyed watching movies and television shows together, and Nick Jonas has also given piano lessons from Priyanka Chopra.

In addition to being her internal piano teacher, Chopra says she has also made Jonas her internal physical trainer and writing partner.



