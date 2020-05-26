Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Muse for the first date on their second anniversary

Instagram

The former actress of & # 39; Quantico & # 39; and her singing husband, Jonas Brothers, individually shared their first selfies on social media to commemorate the special day in their lives as a couple.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the second anniversary of their first date on Monday (May 25) by sharing a memory of the selfie they took the next day.

The stars first connected at the New York Met Gala in May 2017, but it was a year before they finally came together as an element when Nick brought the former Bollywood star to a performance of "Beauty and the beast – Live in Concert "at The Hollywood Bowl.

That was on May 25, 2018.

The following night, Nick and Priyanka watched a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game and took their first selfie together.

Sharing that photo on Instagram on Monday, Chopra wrote: "2 years ago today we took our first photo together. Every day since then you have brought me infinite joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together amazing. Here there are many more date nights … "

Nick added: "This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. They have been the best two years of my life, and to think that I am lucky to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you baby. Happy two years. "

The couple enjoyed a dizzying romance and married on December 1, 2018.