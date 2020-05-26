Prince Charles pays for Harry and Meghan's security detail

Image: via Getty Image: via Getty

Like many young families struggling to get to one of the most expensive cities in the United States, it appears that new Los Angeles residents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received family help with their finances in recent months.

Vanity Fair reports that Prince Charles has been paying for the safety of Harry and Meghan, which costs around £ 4 million a year. The Sussex are eager to finally be financially independent from the royal family (and British taxpayers) but they couldn't afford their own safety, which, given the attention of the paparazzi they receive, is quite necessary. And since Donald Trump seems firm that the United States government did not provide them with a security detail, Charles had to help.

Not that Harry and Meghan live entirely on Charles. For now, they live rent-free (at Tyler Perry's mansion) and pay the Queen £ 18,000 a month for rent and renovations at Frogmore Cottage. In addition to Prince Charles' money, Harry obtained a significant inheritance from his mother, Princess Diana.

And like many people who move to Los Angeles with nothing more than a multi-million dollar check and a dream, Harry and Meghan plan to succeed on their own soon, probably through the Sussex Royal brand and, if we're lucky, a relaunch of Meghan's lifestyle site, The Tig.