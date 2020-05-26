Press Secretary Diverts Donald Trump's Conspiracy Tweets – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML04415ea875f6dd9f0816363493de047813%

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany deflected questions as to why Donald Trump has been tweeting conspiracy theories about the 2001 death of an assistant to Joe Scarborough while trying to blame it on the Good morning joe co-host himself.

%MINIFYHTML04415ea875f6dd9f0816363493de047814% %MINIFYHTML04415ea875f6dd9f0816363493de047814%

The aide's widower, Timothy Klausutis, sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey last week, asking the platform to remove the tweets. His wife Lori died in 2001 when he was serving as a staff member for Scarborough, who was a Florida congressman.

The coroner ruled that his death was accidental, but Trump tweeted that it is an "unsolved case." In the letter, Timothy Klausutis wrote that "the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him, the memory of my dead wife, and perverted it for political gain."

Related story Twitter doesn't delete Donald Trump's conspiracy tweets after widower's assistant Joe Scarborough asked them to delete them

Trump's tweets had inferred that Scarborough was involved in Klausutis' death.

At the White House press conference on Tuesday, McEnany said he did not know if Trump had seen Timothy Klausutis's letter, but said "our hearts go out to the Lori family at this time."

But ABC News White House chief correspondent Jon Karl asked why Trump was "accusing someone of a possible murder." The family begs the President to say: stop Stop unfounded conspiracy theories. Why are you doing that?

"Well, you know, I would like to point out that the president said this morning that this is not an original thought by Trump and it is not," he said. In fact, in 2003, on the Don Imus show, it was Don Imus and Joe Scarborough who joked about killing an inmate, joked and laughed at it, so it was very hurtful for the Lori family and the Joe Scarborough himself mentioned it with Don Imus and Joe Scarborough himself can answer it.

But Karl said, "He is accusing someone of possibly murder. This is different. He is not a private citizen; he is the president."

McEnany then tried to move on to the accusations that Scarborough and his co-host and wife, Mika Brzezinski, made. "Joe Scarborough, if we want to start talking about false accusations, we have quite a few that we can analyze about Mika stating, Mika Brzezinski …"

"I am asking about the president's accusations," Karl chimed in.

%MINIFYHTML04415ea875f6dd9f0816363493de047815%

McEnany replied: "And I'm answering you and saying that this morning, as recently as I think it was this morning or yesterday, Mika accused the President of being responsible for 100,000 deaths in this country. That is incredibly irresponsible. They have dragged their family through the mud. They have made false accusations that I am not going to pass that I would not say from this podium against the President of the United States and they must be held accountable for their false hoods. Joe Scarborough should be held accountable for saying that people will die from taking hydroxychloroquine, regardless of the millions of Americans, people around the world, who take it for rheumatic arthritis and other reasons. There is a litany of false headlines. "

Then Karl asked if that justified the president "spreading a false conspiracy theory that suggested he was responsible for the murder."

Then he added: “I would say again to Joe Scarborough, who laughed and joked about this article on the Don Imus show. It is Joe Scarborough who has to answer these questions.

McEnany was referring to a clip from the Imus show published by the Media Research Center group, a conservative watchdog group and then picked up by Daily Caller. It was identified as coming from 2003.

Brzezinski quickly tweeted an answer. "The press secretary is lying. I MUST He made the cruel joke in 2003 during a break and then repeated it on air. Joe was embarrassed and said, "What are you going to do?" Trying to keep talking about the show. No lie can hide Donald Trump's hatred. "

The press secretary is lying. IMUS made the cruel joke in 2003 during a break and then repeated it on the air. Joe was embarrassed and said, "What are you going to do?" Trying to keep talking about the show. No lie can hide Donald Trump's hatred. – Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 26, 2020

Later, McEnany was asked if Trump was asking someone from the police to reopen the case.

"I don't have any announcements about the president's actions, but I would simply recommend everyone, for those of you who haven't heard him, to come back and listen to the sound of Don Imus," he said. "It was very insensitive. It was very cruel, and I think laughing and joking about the death of an inmate is unnecessary and something we can all agree on. ”