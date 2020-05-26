Post Malone cuts his mullet and presents a new haircut

the Stoney Artist Post Malone is known for his eccentric personality and unique style, yet not everyone is a big fan. Some Post fans will be happy to see his classic mullet shaved right away, though as a result he did it all by himself.

Post Malone is delighted with the fact that he managed to successfully cut his hair during quarantine. Although many nonessential companies are slowly opening in the United States and Canada, hair salons remain closed for now.

In other words, not everyone has the ability to cut their hair right now, unless they want to cut it themselves or someone close to them does. This explains Post Malone's decision.

the Hollywood Bleeding The artist shared an Instagram photo earlier this week in which he unveiled his new hairstyle. You can see it in the post below:

In the cargo legend, Post Malone joked that he "cut his own mullet today, mom." Other fans noted that many of his tattoos look a little faded, and many of those same people urge the artist to tweak them.

Also, several of the tattoos are on his face, which means they get a lot more sunlight, so more attention is needed.

As most people know, much of the United States is currently on lockdown, in one form or another. Many companies are finally starting to open again, but with established guidelines to thwart the spread of COVID-19.

With many performing artists needing to stay behind closed doors, some of them have put on shows from their own homes to keep fans busy and entertained. Post Malone was an artist who participated in a virtual beer pong tournament in which he was raising money for a COVID-19 relief fund.

Earlier this year, it was reported that artist "Rockstar,quot; planned a virtual beer pong tournament that involved people like Travis Kelce, Camille Kostek, Machine Gun Kelly, Trevor Bauer, and Johnny Manziel.



