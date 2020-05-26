Porsha Williams is twinned with her sister, Lauren Williams, in these photos

Porsha Williams posted a couple of new photos on her social media account featuring her sister, Lauren Williams. The two are twinned, and fans can't get enough of these ladies.

‘These quarantines bother me and my friend! hahaha We miss everyone but I'm glad we have each other #familyiseverything 👯‍♀️ @lodwill #twinning Thanks @ ablessing2u2 for my fabulous shirt ❤️ I love you ", Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: entonces Ok then! Kill 3 birds with one stone in that legend, "and another follower posted this:" Wait unless I'm tripping and they look like twins. "

Another follower sprouted on Porsha's hair and eyelashes: ‘I love your hair and eyelashes. "They are beautiful,quot;.

Someone else said: ‘Man, now I know how that girl felt when that man was shooting Bella Noche … I feel like if crown has beef with triumph, then why not just crown beef with triumph. Why lead us to that? That is sad.

Another follower posted this message: "You look amazing … I thought it was a younger picture of you," and someone else said, "I thought this was you side by side with braids and that you wore your hair @gonakedhair @ porsha4real."

A fan posted this: by @ porsha4real "If you can't go out, where the hell can you go?" And someone else said: "Magnificent as always! @ Porsha4real @lodwill!’

Someone else wrote, "I always wanted a sister who looked like me just so I could look at her and say, 'You think you're so cute, don't suck.'

The other day, Porsha wanted to share a message for her IG followers after the recently aired RHOA Virtual Meeting. It was the third part of the virtual meeting.

You should see the simple conclusion that the RHOA star shared along with a beautiful photo of herself.



