Police seek help locating missing missing man in Petaluma – Up News Info San Francisco

PETALUMA (Up News Info SF) – A dependent adult is missing Monday night and Petaluma police are asking for help finding him, police said.

Gilbert Vargas, 30, was last seen at noon Monday around Valley Vista Elementary School.

Vargas is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, blue jeans, and white New Balance shoes. The "N,quot; on the shoes was red. Vargas was walking when he left the area.

Anyone with information on Vargas' whereabouts should call the police or 911.

