Police are looking for a driver who hit and fled and seriously injured a woman walking near the Beverly Center – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) ⁠– Los Angeles Police Department officers sought public help to identify the driver of a vehicle that seriously injured a woman on Saturday night.

%MINIFYHTML81d2b8e4681a3e78a8ecf65c5854850014% %MINIFYHTML81d2b8e4681a3e78a8ecf65c5854850014%

According to the police, the accident happened around 9 p.m. at La Cienega Boulevard and Third Street. The vehicle was heading south in La Cienega when the driver stopped the woman, who was walking west at the north intersection of the intersection, before fleeing.

%MINIFYHTML81d2b8e4681a3e78a8ecf65c5854850015% %MINIFYHTML81d2b8e4681a3e78a8ecf65c5854850015%

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and took the woman to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. Police said the woman suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to call Western Traffic Division Detectives at 213-473-0234 or 213-473-0222.