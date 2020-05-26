Pixel Buds 2 review: these headphones are "much better than OK,quot;, Google

The 2017 Pixel Buds were one of the worst Google hardware releases in the company's history. Really, these things were a total nightmare. Its sound quality, feature set, awkward fit, and delicate casing could have been tolerable as a pair of free buttons included with a Google-branded phone, but not a separate purchase of $ 160.

Any hardware update had enough work to reach the 2017 quality and convenience standard, but Google got into a deeper hole by releasing Pixel Buds 2 this month almost three years later. Luckily for us, the company's new Buds, priced at $ 180, have turned out to be true buds. As in, friends, friends, the type I want to take with me regularly.

Google needed some good hardware news right now, and that news comes in the form of Pixel Buds 2 – a solid and competitive choice for everyday headphones in 2020. "Competitive,quot; doesn't mean "perfect," but it does mean that It's worth considering the next time you think about buying headphones.

Warnings and equipment

Before we dive in, I'd like to offer my usual "audio is hard to check,quot; warnings. Up News Info Technica is not a dedicated audio review site, due in part to the highly subjective nature of the field, and that triples for devices that slip into an ear canal; One person's perfect fit is another person's total discomfort. Still, I've been reviewing audio hardware for years at Up News Info Technica with the goal of being as transparent as possible about my opinions and testing methods so that I can triangulate how your auditory opinions would line up.

Also, while preparing this review, I tried other trendy modern Bluetooth headphone options including Jabra Elite Active 75t, Beats Powerbeats Pro, Jaybird Vista, Sony WF-1000XM3 and Apple Airpods Pro. All of these, along with Pixel Buds 2, have a case Charging in common, along with Bluetooth wireless functionality as your only connectivity option.

I did all my tests on my personal smartphone: a Samsung Galaxy S9. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack powered by a high-quality DAC, which is a big reason why I'm in favor of this phone. But while I prefer a good pair of corded cans when I want to see every part of the sound picture, I admit that high-quality and convenient Bluetooth headsets have a place in my regular audio diet.

Cold? Cold. Let's play.

Case, fit and the start of many Airpod comparisons

Unpacking time. Sam Machkovech

You could also be an elegant runner. Sam Machkovech

The first thing you see. Sam Machkovech

It comes with everything seen here. You will need to provide your own AC adapter. Sam Machkovech

The charging case. Sam Machkovech

It looks like an alien frog with its mouth open, when it looks like this. Sam Machkovech

The size of a pack of Tic Tacs. Sam Machkovech

%MINIFYHTML177ff63d41575852e4bf4ddf69731e4812% %MINIFYHTML177ff63d41575852e4bf4ddf69731e4812% Google Pixel Buds (2nd generation) Buy now

$ 179 at B,amp;H $ 179 at Walmart $ 180 at Best Buy





(Up News Info Technica can earn compensation for the sales of the links in this post through affiliate programs.)

Pixel Buds 2 wastes no time inviting a comparison to Apple's Airpods line. The launch model comes in a shade of white that's almost a perfect Pantone match for Apple. Its carrying case is almost identical in terms of dimensions: 63 × 47 × 25 mm (2.48 × 1.85 × 0.98 inch). His case is a hair bigger than Apple's Airpods Pro case in each of those dimensions, but the overall size is possibly identical, because Google's new case has much more rounded top and bottom edges.

As a result, Google is already ahead of the competition with the best headphone case we've seen so far. Its matte finish is more appealing as a handy holster than Apple's glossy, finger-stained finish; the latter looks like an old iPod in comparison. Google's noticeably softer edges feel better either in the hand or in a pocket. And if you've seen Pixel Buds 2 video coverage so far, you've seen, and Heard"People open and close the case repeatedly for a reason." Mmm, whoever put the magnets and carved this plastic pattern knew what they were doing, in terms of speed, magnetic closure and even what the click sounds like when it is opened and closed. The top designers on that team deserve a raise before being poached, Google.

Outside of its case, the Pixel Buds 2 are, like their predecessors, designed differently than most competitors. Although this time, that's not a terrible thing. (Seriously Google, who thought itchy expandable nylon straps through the ear canal was a good idea?)

Pixel Buds 2's closest competitor in features and design: the Apple Airpods Pro. Sam Machkovech

The cases for Pixel Buds 2 and Airpods Pro, which are used to recharge their respective headphones, can be recharged via the Qi wireless protocol. Otherwise, Google's case uses USB Type-C, while Apple uses Lightning. Sam Machkovech

Similar sizes, but the wide curves in the Google version feel smaller in the pocket. Sam Machkovech

More cases compared, clockwise from the upper left corner: Beats Powerbeats Pro, Jabra Elite Active 75t, Jaybird Vista, Sony WF-1000XM3, Google Pixel Buds 2, Google Pixel Buds 1. Sam Machkovech

Those cases once again lined up. That Beats case is a ridiculous outlier, while the Jabra is the only one here comparable to Pixel Buds 2, in terms of stylish fit in a pocket. (However, Apple's case is better than Jabra's, as it is thinner.) Sam Machkovech

The Pixel Buds 2 changes from a hard plastic earpiece to a rubber tip, meant to be inserted directly into the ear canal, just like the Airpods Pro compared to its predecessors. You have three size options for these tips. Unlike most of its main competitors, Google is still married to this idea of ​​a secondary reinforcement point for the ear, so Pixel Buds 2 also includes little rubber "wings,quot;. I personally agree with this, because they do two crucial things: they take a small percentage of hearing aid reinforcement from the ear canal (and every bit of help there helps), and help users feel the necessary reinforcement point to get the Pixel Buds 2 at its highest level of audio quality.