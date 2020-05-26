pf advance: How to claim your PF Advance online

The Indian government is allowing workers facing financial difficulties due to the blockade to withdraw funds from their PF accounts online. Here is everything you need to know about this installation.

Amount eligible for PF Advance

Employees can request up to 75% of the total PF balance or 3 months of PF wages or the amount claimed by the member, whichever is less.

For example: if you have Rs 50,000 in your EPF account and the monthly salary allowance is Rs 15,000. Then 75% of the balance reaches Rs 37,500, while the three-month salary is Rs 45,000. Therefore, you are eligible to earn up to Rs 37,500 as this is less compared to three months of monthly salary.

Eligibility criteria

1. UAN must be activated.



2. Verified Aadhaar must be linked with UAN



3. The bank account with IFSC code must be sown with UAN

How to File an Advance Claim Online for the Purpose "Pandemic Outbreak,quot;



one) Login to http://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in



2) Go to online services and click the Claim tab (Form-31,19,10C and 10D)



3) Enter the bank account number and verify



4) Click the "Continue for online claim,quot; option



5) Select PF Advance (Form 31) from the drop down menu



6) Choose the purpose as & # 39; Pandemic Outbreak (COVID-19)



7) Enter the amount you want to withdraw and upload the necessary documents, such as a scanned copy of the check and address details



8) Click Get Aadhaar OTP



9) Enter the OTP received on the linked mobile of Aadhaar

