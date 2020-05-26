Pentagon posts photo of recently deployed Russian fighter jets in Libya – Upnews Info

The U.S. Africa Command on Tuesday, May 26 released a series of photos showing that Russia deployed military fighter jets in Libya.

Russian military aircraft, including Mig-29 Fulcrum and two Sukhoi Su-24 Fencer fighter jets, were recently deployed to Libya to support Russian state-sponsored private military contractors (PMCs) operating there. At least "six Mig-29s and two Su-24s escorted by two Su-35s of the Russian Air Force,quot; have arrived in Libya.

The presence of the "Russian Air Force Su-35,quot; is particularly surprising, considering that Russia is not (officially) participating in the conflict in Libya.

The Russian warplane arrived in Libya from an air base in Russia after transiting through Syria, where it is estimated that they were repainted to camouflage their Russian origin. The US African Command USA He evaluates that Moscow recently deployed military fighter jets in Libya to support the state-sponsored Russian PMCs operating there.

“The world heard Mr. Haftar declare that he was about to launch a new air campaign. They will be Russian mercenary pilots flying Russian-supplied aircraft to bomb Libyans, "said United States Army General Stephen Townsend, commander of the United States Command for Africa.