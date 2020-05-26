Paul Walker's daughter reflects on her happy place with him

Paul walkerMemory lives in her only son.

Almost seven years since Fast and Furious The star's untimely death in a car accident, her 21-year-old daughter continues to treasure precious memories with her late father.

On memorial day, Meadow hiker He shared a sweet photo of her as a child and was laughing with her famous father. She appropriately captioned the shot, "happy place."

Fans can sadly recall when the shocking news of Paul's passing returned in 2013. At the time, he had been a passenger in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, driven by his friend. Roger Rhodes, who also died in the accident. As for the cause of the fatal accident, it was later determined to be an unsafe speed.