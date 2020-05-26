Paul Walker's daughter reflects on her happy place with him

Paul walkerMemory lives in her only son.
Almost seven years since Fast and Furious The star's untimely death in a car accident, her 21-year-old daughter continues to treasure precious memories with her late father.
On memorial day, Meadow hiker He shared a sweet photo of her as a child and was laughing with her famous father. She appropriately captioned the shot, "happy place."
Fans can sadly recall when the shocking news of Paul's passing returned in 2013. At the time, he had been a passenger in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, driven by his friend. Roger Rhodes, who also died in the accident. As for the cause of the fatal accident, it was later determined to be an unsafe speed.
"Investigators determined that the cause of the fatal collision of a lone vehicle was an unsafe speed for road conditions," said Commander Mike Parker in 2014. While the speed limit of the street they were driving on was 45 mph, it was determined that they were going over 93 mph.
Meadow, who has continued to honor her on social media over the years, recently shared never-before-seen poignant images of her surprising him on his birthday.
"I never thought about sharing this. But it felt good," the video captioned. "Be good. I love you. Stay safe. Xx."
She has upheld her legacy of doing good through her work with the Paul Walker Foundation, including raising money to provide meals to children with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Please stay home. This protects not only you, but everyone around you," read a March Instagram post. "We need to keep an eye on each other during this time. And at all times. Much love, Meadow."
