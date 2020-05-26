Paul Mescal, delighted to get around the personal chain for suicide prevention

%MINIFYHTML682c1154d368b7ec5ef710c7d890773b13%

The actor who plays Connell Waldron in & # 39; Normal People & # 39; offers the simple jewelry item that her character used on the show to help raise money for the Irish charity Pieta.

"Normal People" Star Paul Mescal He's raffling one of the chains his character used in the hit BBC drama to raise money for a suicide prevention charity.

Connell Waldron was never seen without the simple jewelry item on the show and now has his own online following thanks to the series' international success.

Mescal previously claimed that he gave a chain to his co-star, Daisy Edgar-Jones, as a gift present, but looks like another in his possession, and offers it to a lucky fanatic to help the Irish charity Pieta.

"Please support if you can," he tweeted, adding a link to the charity initiative.

A tweet from the organizers reads: "Paul Mescal @mescal_paul, who plays protagonist Connell Waldron on the hit show @NormalPeopleBBC … has kindly donated one of his personal chains to Pieta for a giveaway. If you want to enter with a chance to win go to https://go.rallyup.com/chainforpieta & donate! #NormalPeople. "

Paul Mescal raffled a chain that his character of & # 39; Normal people & # 39; used for a charity initiative

"I am delighted to be able to help Pieta by drawing my chain that has gained a following of its own since Normal People hit the television screens," adds Paul. "Pieta is a cause very close to my heart, having experienced the loss due to suicide in my hometown growing up … I want to help contribute to maintaining these free services throughout Ireland."

The draw started on Monday (May 25) and will run until June 8.