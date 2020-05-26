Ozark Pool Partiers advised for quarantine

%MINIFYHTMLe4999450cc3a63c2b4eec6c3cb71977f13%

Snuggling up to a crowded public pool is never enjoyable: You have limited space to roam, bodies are everywhere, and you can't help but feel like you're mired in a mixture of questionable body odor and grime. One could imagine a fatal pandemic wreaking havoc around the world, and killing more than 100,000 Americans in recent months would make the prospect of hitting a group full of strangers even more unappealing than usual. But for hundreds of Ozarks partygoers, the prospect of a covid-19 stew was just the hypothetical The senior doctor at Trump University ordered, to the horror of local health officials.

%MINIFYHTMLe4999450cc3a63c2b4eec6c3cb71977f14% %MINIFYHTMLe4999450cc3a63c2b4eec6c3cb71977f14%

Health officials in Missouri are asking for the quarantine of each person who attended a busy pool party at the Backwater Jack’s Bar and Grill in Osage Beach, a town on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks. One viral video The event has amassed more than 18 million views on Twitter alone, showcasing large numbers of people in and around a shallow pool with no mask in sight. The only thing that made the video more disturbing was the sound of Panic! At the disco "High Hopes" playing in the background.

NBC News reports that the viral video stimulated a self-quarantine directive from the director of the Kansas City, Missouri department of health and a travel recommendation courtesy of St. Louis County:

"This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks being substantially delayed by the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19," Dr. Sam Page, county executive, he said in a statement. The health department expressed concern in its travel advice that people in the St. Louis area were at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend. "Anyone who has traveled and engaged in this behavior should be quarantined for 14 days or until they receive a negative COVID-19 result," the notice said. […] Dr. Rex Archer, director of the Kansas City, Missouri Department of Health, also tweeted Your dismay. %MINIFYHTMLe4999450cc3a63c2b4eec6c3cb71977f15% "Anyone who has not practiced the CDC, DHSS, and KCMO Health Department social distancing guide should be quarantined for 14 days if they have compassion for others," Archer wrote alongside a party video at Lake of the Ozarks.

Tuesday's best deals: Marshall headphones, backyard games, magic …

KSHB, affiliate of Kansas City NBC I speak with Jodi Atkins, a woman who attended the pool party and seemed unconcerned by national outrage. Atkins insisted that door temperatures were taken and that there was also a large tub of hand sanitizer. Of course, the afflicted with covid-19 they do not always have a fever, and asymptomatic carriers of the virus may show no obvious signs of disease at all. Therefore, temperature controls and hand sanitizer can only do so much for people crowding without masks while a highly contagious virus circulates.

This did not seem to bother Atkins, who suggested that staying safe is a matter of personal preference.

"If you are concerned about getting sick, obviously, or if you want to distance yourself, it is very important to everyone," Akins told KSHB. "You just have to do what you feel is right."

Gary Prewitt, the owner of Backwater Jack & # 39; s, told KSHB on May 19 that he anticipated 1,000 visitors on Memorial Day weekend with social distancing measures, but admitted that social distancing could be challenging.

"Keeping people six feet apart, we don't know who's in groups, who's in families, we hope they do it alone," Prewitt said. "We will not allow large groups to gather more than 10—At least try not to — and [we'll talk] with them to get a little bit more extended. "

Judging from the video filmed as Prewitt's establishment, the broadcast was not enforced at all.

But this is of little consequence to Osage Beach Mayor John Olivarri, who offered the following statement: "Are we going to make everyone happy because we are open? Probably not. Do I feel bad that our businesses have been opened and given to our employees the opportunity to work and feed their families? Absolutely not. "

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Missouri, with more than 11,700 confirmed cases and 676 deaths. It doesn't take a genius to know that that crown-petri dish in the Backwater Jack pool could be ground zero for a peak. But, hey, at least it helped the Missouri economy in the very short term., straight?