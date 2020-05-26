Opportunity The rapper accuses the & # 39; militarized police & # 39; of discrimination when defending the rule of social distancing

WENN

The rapper & # 39; No Problem & # 39; criticizes police and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for allegedly attacking black neighborhoods to discipline residences amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chance of the rapper He has accused the Chicago police of discrimination in his attempt to discipline residences amid the coronavirus pandemic. The rapper went to Twitter on Monday, May 25 to criticize the police and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for allegedly attacking black neighborhoods to maintain the rules of social distancing.

"I saw HUNDREDS of people in the Millennium Park and photos of even more in the parks on the north side. Outside, without masks, without social distancing, enjoying themselves," he said in his tweet, complaining that the authorities do not seem to take action. against these people who broke the social distancing orders.

To highlight the supposedly different treatment, Chance attached a video that saw a group of policemen tearing apart a crowd of blacks who were gathering in the street. "Please stop sending large groups of militarized police officers to our neighborhoods exclusively," he added, pointing to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Chance The rapper beats up the Chicago police.

There has been increasing concern among the public after all states loosen the pattern of social distancing. Bravo reality series NeNe leaks She recently became upset by her own son Brentt Leakes for not following the rules and risking the safety of himself and his family.

"I am upset because she had been doing well, she had been staying since everything started. The last few days it was as if she really wanted to go out and take a walk," she shared on her social media page. "His dad and I were like … well, just walk, get in your car and come back, socialize, don't talk to anyone, blah, blah, blah."

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta"The cast member continued to share." And today, he asked his father if he could go out again, and when I called him I could hear other guys in the background. So I know he was with boys. And I'm really getting mad because it's past 8:00, he just headed here, the curfew at 9, he could have. Gregg or I are sick. "