Ooop! Swae Lee and her new boyfriend visit Miami, his girlfriend Marlie, who is over and over again, is also in Miami AT THE SAME TIME! (Photos)

Chile, it seems that everyone is on vacation in Miami, including Swae Lee and his new girlfriend Victoria, as well as his ex-girlfriend Marlie. Roommates, everyone knows that we are in everyone's business. Then follow me.

Swae and her new boyfriend Victoria were on vacation and published in the ‘Gram, last weekend. But what seems ironic is that Marile was also in Miami, AT THE SAME TIME!

Next, you'll see a Swae and Victoria Boomerang hugging in the bathroom and breaking a cute little ussie. So, you will also see that Marlie posted a photo of The Bazaar Hotel in Miami. Beach, Florida. He also published in his story, "Boat in Miami today?"

It is unclear if Marlie and Swae actually ran into each other, but it is one thing that they must be in Miami at the same time.

In December, Marlie and Swae Lee had major problems, as we reported. In fact, Marlie reportedly tried to smash her car windows. For a minute, the two claimed to be apart, but the text messages showed that they were, in fact, still treating each other to some degree. Thangs got so messy that Swae Lee's mom got involved to protect her son.

That's all the tea we have for now, Roomies. As this unfolds, you know we have gotchu!

Chile…

