One in three people admits to bathing less during the coronavirus quarantine – Up News Info Los Angeles

– We brush our teeth less frequently, shower less, and wash less during the coronavirus quarantine, according to a recent study.

Advanced Dermatology surveyed nearly 1,500 people in late March, asking how work from home has affected their daily habits and routines.

One in five people admits brushing their teeth less than normal, one in three says that they are taking less baths and washing clothes less.

A new survey of nearly 1,500 people conducted by the Illinois Advanced Dermatology dermatology practice shows that those who work remotely due to COVID-19 tend to neglect personal hygiene and beauty habits and are particularly concerned about increasing weight.

61 percent of people say they are combing less and only 19 percent put on makeup every day.

91 percent of people say they dress more casually from home, but about half of those surveyed said they dressed up and put on makeup for video conferencing.

Other changes in routine have led more than half (54 percent) to worry about possible weight gain during quarantine. The main reasons include being less physically active, having easier access to food, and eating more to cope with anxiety.