Older Colorado residents should maintain a higher level of social estrangement to avoid overwhelming hospitals, authorities say

Older Colorado residents must practice stricter social distancing than younger residents in the coming months for the state to avoid exceeding its critical care hospital capacity later this summer, according to a new modeling report released Tuesday. .

The model, compiled by a group of experts from the Colorado School of Public Health, predicts that if Colorado moves to lower levels of social distancing this summer, older adults should remain at home movement levels to avoid exceeding hospital capacity.

"If only half of older adults adopt high levels of social distancing in a 55% social distancing scenario, the state is at risk of exceeding hospital capacity this summer," the report notes.

Colorado's top public health experts said Tuesday that current trends in hospitalizations, new cases and deaths have been positive. But its modeling shows that certain levels of distancing must be maintained, and the risk remains high for people over 60.

"We are in a good place," Dr. Jon Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health, said in a conference call with journalists. "Now we have to wait to see how we stay in a good place."

As restrictions are relaxed and people move more, viral transmission will increase, health officials said. And in mid-August, as schools prepare to reopen, epidemic curves in all settings are increasing, said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

However, how high these levels increase, it all depends on the levels of social distancing, particularly among older people.

Levels of social distancing can be thought of as the amount of interaction one has with others compared to what they were doing in January. So 65% social distancing, the levels observed during home security, would reduce social interactions by a little more than half. During the stay-at-home order, Colorado maintained approximately 80% of the levels of social estrangement.

State health authorities presented several scenarios for the coming months on Tuesday, according to their model.

In one scenario, experts modeled what would happen if all Coloradoans, regardless of age, practiced social distancing at the same levels. In these circumstances, the bed capacity of the state intensive care unit would be exceeded at levels of social distance of 55% and 45%. Only at 65% social distance would hospitals have sufficient beds for the sickest patients of COVID-19.

If all adults over the age of 60 maintained levels of social distancing of 80%, the same as in the order to stay home, then the hospital capacity would not be exceeded if the rest of the population reached the levels of distancing of 65% and 55%.

If half of older adults stayed 80% away, bed needs in the ICU would still be exceeded even if the rest of the state maintained levels of 65%, 55%, or 45%, as the model shows.

"The most vulnerable need to take steps to protect themselves," said Samet.

If not all strategies are used, Colorado could face a second spike in late summer, public health experts predicted in the report.

By the end of this week, officials and health experts hope to get a better idea of ​​the effects of safer order in the home, which in Denver and much of the surrounding region did not begin until May 8.