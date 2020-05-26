Now you can watch Quibi shows on a TV with AirPlay

%MINIFYHTMLa06af553beacfc63410fd9dbee4337c413%

The Quibi short-form mobile video service now supports Apple's AirPlay protocol, which means you can stream content from Quibi on your phone to TVs and devices with AirPlay.

%MINIFYHTMLa06af553beacfc63410fd9dbee4337c414% %MINIFYHTMLa06af553beacfc63410fd9dbee4337c414%

Quibi is also "working hard,quot; to have Chromecast support available in June, according to Tom Conrad, product manager at Quibi. That should allow Android users to stream content from the Quibi app to their TVs as well, once it's been implemented.

Sure we designed Quibi to go, but these days visiting the family room is like a day trip … so AirPlay support is available for iOS in Quibi 1.3. Also working hard on Chromecast, which will be available in June. – Tom Conrad (@tconrad) May 26, 2020

First it came to light that Quibi would be offering some kind of way to stream programs to televisions from the iOS app in an article from May 11 in The New York TimesAlthough at the time, it was unclear if Quibi would be using AirPlay.

%MINIFYHTMLa06af553beacfc63410fd9dbee4337c415%

The Quibi app still has a number of limitations that make Quibi content difficult to share. Users cannot take screenshots, for example, which means it is difficult for users to post screenshots of programs on social media. In an interview with The New York TimesKatzenberg said users will soon be able to share Quibi content on social media, though it is unclear exactly how, or if restrictions on the screenshots will be lifted.

Quibi, which launched on April 6, has 1.3 million active users, the company reported. The New York Times. That's significantly lower than many competing streaming services. Disney Plus, by contrast, has nearly 55 million subscribers. To be fair, Disney Plus has been available since November 2019, but it also surpassed Quibi in out-of-door use, picking up more than 10 million subscribers on its first day.