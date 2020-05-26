North Texas leaders weigh economic momentum, safety against potential of Republican Convention – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLf46f6ac72260c123c7679b89b566437a13%

%MINIFYHTMLf46f6ac72260c123c7679b89b566437a14% %MINIFYHTMLf46f6ac72260c123c7679b89b566437a14%

– Republicans have not yet left the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, but if they do, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, a Democrat, said he hopes the Republican Party will not bring its national convention to Dallas.

"Without disrespecting any group, it is that we cannot allow thousands of people to come from all over the United States to Dallas right now," said Judge Jenkins.

But Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, a Republican, said the county has large stadiums that could safely house tens of thousands of delegates because they would have room to practice social distancing.

"At AT,amp;T Stadium and Globe Life Park, there are several places that we could use and I think it would be a great place to celebrate the convention," said Judge Whitley.

A Dallas Cowboys spokesman says the team has no comment.

But the stadium is slated to host preseason games during the last two weekends of August.

A spokesman for the Texas Rangers says no one has contacted the team about a convention.

Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, said Texas Republicans would welcome the national convention.

%MINIFYHTMLf46f6ac72260c123c7679b89b566437a15%

“Texas needs the economic boost. We would be delighted to have the Republican National Convention in Texas. ”

The speaker said that if people practice social distancing and cover their faces, there is no reason why a convention cannot be held in the state.

“Any big convention that can be done safely and that is brought to our state and wants to be here, we should do it if we can make it work and I think in three months and I think in three months we can make this work. "

But Judge Jenkins said epidemiologists and infectious disease doctors who advise him say they would first want to see a decrease in hospital visits, ICU admissions, and Covid-19-related emergency room visits over 42 consecutive days.

“We simply cannot book a gigantic meeting with the situation we have now in Dallas with the Covid spread. It is unfortunate. I would love to generate the money when strangers come to town and visitors come to town. "

When asked if there was any setting that he considered safe enough to hold a convention in Dallas County, Judge Jenkins said, "As long as the doctors say it is safe enough."

For now, large gatherings such as a political convention are not allowed.

There is no timetable yet when that could change.