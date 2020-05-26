"No Mask, No Service,quot; signs appear as businesses slowly reopen – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLd8eee6a9b98cf3c74a01728455ac102e13%

– "No mask, no service,quot; signs appear in all kinds of businesses as the country slowly begins to reopen after the close of the coronavirus pandemic that started in March.

Some retail chains, like Costco Wholesale, have already started requiring masks for all customers and employees.

The move follows an avalanche of videos on social media showing shoppers refusing to wear face masks confronted by store employees (and other shoppers, in some cases) explaining that customers must wear masks.

But can store owners legally enforce that policy? The short answer is yes, as long as they don't discriminate against anyone because of "protected classes,quot;, such as gender, race, age, disability, national origin, and religion.

Can store owners require you to wear a face mask to enter?

"All companies have the right to refuse service as long as it does not violate one of those protected classes," Robert Mascari, deputy chief district attorney for Madison County, New York, told Syracuse.com. "You can't refuse to serve me because I'm half Italian and half Irish. You can refuse to serve me if I'm an idiot."

Lawyers for constitutional law and First Amendment rights say that mask requirements are similar to "shirtless, shoeless, no service,quot; policies or when companies have a cash-only policy or end sales.

If you disagree with a requirement or rule that a private company has, they tell you that the only right you have is to make the decision not to buy there.

If a customer becomes angry and refuses to put on a mask, the retailer should try to avoid a confrontation and call the police, said Ted Potrikus, executive director of the New York State Retail Council.