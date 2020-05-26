Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots says Nick is still "sick,quot; but is doing "better,quot;

If you have been following Amanda Kloots on Instagram, you will know that Nick Cordero, her husband, has been struggling a lot. The Broadway actor was hospitalized near the start of the year due to pneumonia, and after trying it multiple times, they finally discovered he had the coronavirus.

His journey has been difficult, including the amputation of one of his limbs. Kloots has been more than candid about her husband's hospitalization since her battle with the virus began.

The star has taken to her Instagram multiple times in the past few months so everyone knows how her man has fared. There have been ups and downs, Amanda explained, but Nick finally seems to be getting better.

According to Nick's wife, he is still sick, but he is "a little better." Amanda says doctors had to put him in a prone position, which helps open his airways. Kloots says this helps him breathe and get better.

In case you missed it, Amanda turned to her GI Stories earlier this week to say that the doctors had to fight off another infection in the actor's lungs. However, it was negative for COVID-19.

According to Kloots, many of the problems he has now stem from staying in the intensive care unit for as long as he does. For example, infections are one of these problems. While the virus finally disappeared, the actor is dealing with the aftermath.

Last week, Amanda said her man was not doing so well. In her own words, she exclaimed that he was "going a bit downhill,quot; at the time of publication. In late March, Cordero had to be transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

He was believed to have pneumonia, but it turned out that he had the coronavirus and had to be placed on the ventilator. As noted above, Cordero had to remove his right leg immediately after suffering a septic infection, two minor strokes, and his condition also required a temporary pacemaker.



