Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots says he is "still very sick" despite improvement

This comes after the & # 39; Rock of Ages & # 39; actor, who is currently battling COVID-19-derived lung infection, fortunately showed improvement after a recent setback.

Nick CorderoAmanda Kloots' wife went to her Instagram account to share an update on the actor's health after testing positive for COVID-19. Kloots shared that Nick showed some improvement while battling his latest lung infection.

"Nick is doing a little better than yesterday," Kloots wrote to his followers on Instagram Story. Despite the improvement, Kloots, who shares an 11-month-old son with Nick, noted that her husband "is still very sick and struggling a lot."

"Today they put him in a difficult position to open his airways," he continued explaining. "He's had this before and it helped a lot. They also cleaned his lungs again to help fight the infection."

This came after Kloots tearfully revealed to fans that her husband's condition had been "going downhill" and asked for "mega prayers right now" after the actor and singer suffered a setback in their recovery from the coronavirus. . Fortunately, things improved later on Saturday, May 23.

"He is doing well. He is defying the odds. He is struggling and showing small improvements every day," Kloots wrote at the time. "It is exactly what we need. Small improvements are small victories that amount to a VICTORY! Thank goodness!"

In addition to sharing uplifting videos of her followers around the world, who have been supporting Nick, fitness guru Amanda also shared a positive quote that said, "We must be willing to give up the life we ​​have planned, to have life. This could not be truer for our family right now. I have to have faith that all of this has a higher purpose and that what is to come is greater than we could have imagined. "