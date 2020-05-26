Niall Horan's advances are rejected by the star of & # 39; Love Island & # 39; due to this reason

Instagram

Arabella Chi claims that the One Direction member slipped into her DMs when she was dating Wes Nelson and right after parting ways with the contestant from the 2018 dating series.

Niall Horan She reportedly faced rejection by one of the stars of the UK reality show "Love Island" after contacting her online, as he is too short for her.

Arabella Chi, 28, who appeared in the hit dating series last year (19), separated from the 2018 contestant Wes Nelson last month (April), and has claimed that Niall was quick to jump when she became single.

However, she claims to have ignored his advances since, at five feet eight inches (172 centimeters) tall, he is two inches shorter than her.

"Niall slipped into my direct messages (DM) when I started dating Wes and immediately after we broke up," Arabella told the British newspaper The Sun. "I texted a friend and said, 'That didn't take long.'

"I normally love the Irish accent, but Niall is not my type, and I am five foot 10 inches. He introduced himself to me as a complete gentleman. But when it comes to love, he is not for me. I don't think 'Oh, well i'm going to send you a message because it's Niall from Only one direction"."

Love Islander went on to claim that hit creator "Slow Hands" isn't the only famous man who flirtatiously contacted her.

"I have many famous men entering my DMs," he continued. "I didn't realize how my DM would go away once I was on Love Island. Now I'm locked up, my DM is exploding again … but I can't enjoy it."

Niall has generally kept her personal life private, but reportedly dated the actress and musician. Hailee Steinfeld for one year, dividing into 2018, and has previously been linked to likes of Ellie Goulding and Selena Gomez.