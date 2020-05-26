NHL reveals plan to return to the ice, playoff format and preliminary details – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa64fead261c4bf02560117c81fbeafa511%

Sharpen the skates and freeze those discs – the NHL is coming back.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said today that 24 of the league's 31 teams will resume play, the top 12 in each conference by percentage point score when it stopped March 12 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Phase 2 of the reopening plan, a return to club facilities for small group training, will begin in early June, but formal training camps will not begin before July 1. Phase 4 will be in conference round-robin games, qualifying for the playoff rounds and the Stanley Cup playoffs. Those dates are yet to be determined.

Each western and eastern conference will be assigned a "host city" with "safe hotels, sand, practice facilities, and market transportation." Among the host cities considered are Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Vancouver, Toronto, Edmonton, Minneapolis / St. Paul and Columbus, OH

But for record keeping, end-of-season awards and such, the 2019-20 regular season is over, he said. The remaining seven teams will participate in the NHL 2020 giveaway draw.

The National Hockey League froze its 2019-20 regular season on March 12, the same day that the NBA closed. Since then, its Return to Play Committee, comprised of league officials and the NHL Players Association, has met to discuss next steps to resume the season.

The targets used by the NHL Nashville Predators remain dormant at Bridgestone Arena, for now.

On Sunday, the NHL issued a 22-page memorandum to its players, teams, executives, and medical and training personnel titled "Phased Return to Sport Protocol" (read it here). He outlined the framework for the league plan "which will govern the players and clubs in the & # 39; Phase 2 & # 39 ;, the transition period after the & # 39; self quarantine & # 39 ;, as the Players are allowed to return to NHL club training facilities for voluntary individualized small group training (on and off ice). "

The introduction to the note also stated:

Based on current information available, we are now targeting a date in early June for a transition to Phase 2. However, exactly when Phase 2 will start or how long it will last has yet to be determined. We continue to monitor developments in each of the Club's markets, and we can adjust the overall time if appropriate, after a discussion with all relevant parties. To better inform our decision-making, after reviewing the attached Protocol, we would like to hear from clubs regarding their ability to implement the required procedures and the estimated time for their club to be in a position to open its training facilities.

As we have repeatedly said, the health of Player and Club staff is our top priority, and that will determine how Phase 2 and any subsequent progression can evolve. Again we emphasize that the Player's participation in Phase 2 is strictly voluntary. Additionally, clubs cannot require players to return to the club's hometown so that they can complete a quarantine requirement in time to participate in Phase 2.

The league said April 29 that "it could return to small group activities" in two to four weeks, "as long as conditions continue favorably." And today's news comes two days after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted all restrictions on the activities of professional sports teams, meaning they can start their training camps on the way to reopening.

