NHL Draft Lottery 2020: Date, Phases, Best Odds of Winning No. 1 Pick and Alexis Lafreniere Draw

The 2019-20 NHL season that took place on March 12 came with the uncertainty of what it would mean for the 2020 NHL Draft and the Draft Lottery.

While the timing for the NHL Draft has not yet been technically determined, as it will be after the Stanley Cup playoffs and when that happens, the date and format of the lottery are unknown, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, and wait, the format … is wonderful.

With unprecedented times comes an unprecedented lottery draw regarding the selection order of the next generation of NHL talents.

"One of the things that went into the decision to create a new lottery system was to the advantage of the seven clubs that don't resume play … who have the ability to interact with their fan base on something during that long hiatus between games, "NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in a call to reporters Tuesday. "We thought the lottery draw was a way to create excitement, create a way for those teams to interact with their fan base, gain some certainty from the start, and not get into a kind of long dream of creating waves and buzzes during summer,quot;.

What we do know is that the only team officially eliminated from the postseason, the Detroit Red Wings still have the best chance of winning the first team and that time selection is expected to be Alexis Lafreniere.

The Rimouski Oceanic and Hockey Canada star has been the No. 1 consensus pick for months, if not years, and should be gearing up for 2020-21. The only question is for whom.

There's a lot to unpack for the lottery, but Sporting News has all the information to prepare you and get ready for where your team could be writing in the fall.

What are the phases for the NHL 2020 raffle draw?

The NHL announced Tuesday that the lottery could happen in two phases, depending on how Phase 1 goes.

In the first phase, there will be three draws with 15 teams, technically. The seven teams that do not participate in the Robin round or the qualifying round will automatically enter the lottery. To complete the remaining eight teams, as it will be done before the games are played, they will be listed as Teams A-H.

Then there will be three draws, in order, for the first general selection, the second general selection and the third general selection.

So this is when it gets a little complicated.

If those three selections include any of the A-H Teams, there will be a Phase 2. If none of the top three selections are A-H Teams, there will be no Phase 2.

What happens when teams 1-7 win all three teams?

So if things are working properly where three of the seven worst teams get the best three choices, the remaining four teams in the seven team pool will be placed 4-7 based on the percentage of points at the time of the break. regular season.

The 8-15 positions will then be assigned to the eight teams that have not advanced since the Qualification Round, in reverse order of their percentage of points at the time of the regular season break.

When is phase 1 of the NHL Draft Lottery 2020?

Bettman announced that the draw for the NHL Phase 1 draw will take place on June 26.

Odds for winning Phase 1 of the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery

EQUIPMENT PTS PCT POSSIBILITIES 1. Detroit Red Wings .275 18.5% 2. Senators from Ottawa .437 13.5 3. Senators from Ottawa (via SJS) .437 11.5 4. Los Angeles Kings .457 9.5 5. Anaheim Ducks .472 8.5 6. New Jersey Devils .493 * 7.5 7. Buffalo Sabers .493 * 6.5 8. Team A n / A 6.0 9. Team B n / A 5.0 10. Team C n / A 3.5 11. Team D n / A 3.0 12. Team E n / A 2.5 13. Team F n / A 2.0 14. Team G n / A 1.5 15. Team H n / A 1.0

* Buffalo Sabers ranked higher than the New Jersey Devils based on higher regulation / OT win percentage (Buffalo, .406 ROW%; New Jersey, .348 ROW%)

What is phase 2?

If Phase 2 is necessary, it will occur between after all eight teams are eliminated and before the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and will only include the eight eliminated teams to determine the top 3 seeds needed to be selected .

Once the top 3 places are established, the remaining slots will be assigned to the 12 teams that did not win a tie in reverse order of their point percentages at the time of the season break.

In this phase, all eight teams will have the same 12.5 percent odds.