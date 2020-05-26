NFL: Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says 2020 season will happen, possibly with fans in stadiums

%MINIFYHTML88872f6124eb4d59bf56062bb171835011%

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is confident there will be a 2020 season in the NFL, and he is still confident that fans can see from the stands.

%MINIFYHTML88872f6124eb4d59bf56062bb171835012% %MINIFYHTML88872f6124eb4d59bf56062bb171835012%

The NFL season will begin on September 10, and the league expects it to start on time amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some NFL teams were able to open their facilities for key personnel, medical personnel and rehab players last week, but it is not yet known when all players and coaches will be cleared to attend their team complexes.

MORE: How COVID-19 Could Affect NFL Schedule

Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, Ross discussed the NFL's plan to return amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think there will definitely be a football season this year," said Ross. "The real question is, will there be fans at the stadium? Right now, today, we are planning to have fans at the stadium. But I think the NFL is very flexible so that we can start on time and bring that much-needed entertainment for all of us in this country. "

%MINIFYHTML88872f6124eb4d59bf56062bb171835013%

Currently in the United States, there is no scheduled start date for games in MLB, NBA, NHL, or MLS, as some cities have yet to loosen their social estrangement and orders to stay home.

"We all miss our sports," said Ross. "I think the NFL will be ready to go. I know we are all looking forward to it. I know I am."