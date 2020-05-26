Newsom providing California mail ballots will lead to "rigorous elections,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (Up News Info SF) – President Donald Trump on Monday criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom for criticism of plans to mail ballots in the state, claiming those votes will be "substantially fraudulent,quot; in a November general election.

The President and the Republican Party have been highly critical of any state that has announced plans to provide registered voters with mail ballots for security reasons for the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom announced in early May that signed an executive order that would grant all Californians who are registered to vote by mail ballot for the November election.

In a tweet published Tuesday morning, President Trump stated that "the ballots will be falsified and even illegally printed and fraudulently signed." He also said the ballots would be sent to millions "no matter who they are or how they got there," whom professionals would tell them how to vote.

"This will be a rigorous choice. No way! "The president concluded.

Governor Newsom has yet to respond publicly to the president's claims.

Over the weekend, Republican groups sued Newsom, alleging that the recent executive order is an "illegal takeover,quot; that redesigns the electoral system.

The lawsuit alleges that Newsom's order is "less about protecting the health of Californians and more about protecting the electoral prospects of the governor's political party."

The Republican National Party, the National Committee of the Republican Congress and the California Republican Party are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was filed Sunday in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California.