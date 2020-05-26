Newsom Announces Expanded Reopening of Stage 3 Businesses that Include Hairdressers and Barber Shops – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML14b7b8d5f9b1e30cc144c9119f15724411%

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced new modifications to the state's current shelter order with hair and beauty salons that may reopen under specific guidelines for the first time in more than two months.

Tuesday's announcement marks the state's first step toward the expanded reopening of Stage 3 involving higher-risk workplaces, starting with limited personal care and recreational places.

The governor opened his comments by commenting on how happy he was to see California residents having fun over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, but that people needed to remain vigilant and aware of the continuing deadly pandemic.

Newsom noted that the nation was approaching the grim milestone of 100,000 lives lost in the United States. USA And he said that while California has fared better than other places, the state has had more than 3,800 fatal coronavirus cases with 19 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

"It is just a reminder to everyone that we are not even out of the first wave of this pandemic. People are talking about the second wave. That is many, many months off. The reality is that this pandemic has just started, it has not ended. Newsom said. “And as we move forward because of stabilization, because of the good work being done by health officials across the country, throughout the state of California, specifically to suppress the spread of this virus, there is no imagination. this virus supports us. "

"We still have a long way to go to get to where we need to be, which is immunity and a vaccine," Newsom added.

The governor emphasized the high risk for the disease faced by state residents older than 65 or with health problems, and reiterated that people in those categories should stay home as long as possible until Stage 4 of the state response.

Newsom said the state was moving forward with new modifications announced over the weekend that allowed customers to enter retail establishments and provided guidelines for houses of worship to reopen with a capacity of 25 percent or 100 people.

Newsom said 47 of the state's 58 counties have progressed to the later part of the Stage 2 reopening.

As of Tuesday, the governor said regions that had progressed with certification in the expanded Stage 2 reopening could reopen barbershops and salons. The state has released information and guidelines on how those companies should proceed.

"We are progressing, moving forward, we are not looking back, but we are walking into the unknown, the unproven, literally and figuratively. And we have to be guided by the data that led us to this place in the first place, and that are guided by these principles of openness and transparency, principles in which we all must do a little more and a little better to make sure that we are protecting against the spread of this virus, particularly again, as we significantly reopened the economy and the state, "Newsom said .

While the northern counties of the Bay Area, including Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties, have advanced with the certification required to reopen beauty salons and hair salons, the central and southern parts of the region have not yet progressed. .

The governor also said the state will soon provide additional guidance for the reopening of summer camps, child care facilities and schools on Wednesday. Newsom explained that state officials had been working with the television and film industry to set guidelines and would be issuing new instructions for that sector to reopen later in the week.

Guidelines for nail salons and other personal services were still in process, but would require more detail to satisfy health officials, Newsom explained.

Newsom noted that as the state advances to Stage 3 of reopening, counties and their public health departments will have more responsibility.

Newsom also said that the return of events such as professional sports and major concerts involving more people would not yet come until a later date.

"Once again, Phase 4 is about concerts, it's about big festivals, it's about conventions. We're not there yet. That's about fans in stadiums. We're not there yet. And the state will keep the line on terms of those bigger places, ”Newsom said.

The governor said the state's coronavirus case numbers continue to improve. In the past 14 days, California has seen a 6.7 percent decrease in hospitalizations and only a 0.6 percent increase in the number of patients in the ICU.

State testing has continued to progress with the approximate 1.7 million tests administered and the goal of reaching more than 50,000 tests per day.