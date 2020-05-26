New York Representative Says Pandemic Insurance Bill Will Be Passed Since "There's a Need" – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML8ce464f7895da491f27ace579765834313%

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) formally introduced the Pandemic Risk Insurance Act (PRIA) on Tuesday, the first out-of-the-door legislation to address insurance and a bill that may be the best hope for the launch of a new film and television production.

In a press call, Malone said his office "has been speaking to many people in the media concerned about event cancellation and whatnot," from the media and radio stations to Hollywood producers. "Everyone needs insurance and everyone has intervened," he said. Entertainment is just one of the many industries affected by the coronavirus pandemic with many TV and movie productions potentially unable to start with the insurance necessary to obtain the completion bonuses that are often required for funding, as Up News Info reported.

Maloney was flanked by Zoom on Tuesday by representatives of the travel, retail and non-profit worlds and said she had more than 20 stakeholders supporting the bill. She has been talking to Republicans to find a co-sponsor and plans to meet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a former investment banker active in film financing, tomorrow to discuss the legislation, which calls for a public-private partnership where the government Federal would support 95% of pandemic-related insurance claims.

He said that the initial bill is only a first salvo that anticipates that it will be rewritten with contributions from various parties and will finally be approved due to the enormous need, expressed in countless municipalities by all kinds of companies. She said a proposal from the insurance industry late last week, in which taxpayers would finance 100% of the cost, is not an initiative ("I can tell you that will not happen"), although it was an acknowledgment that a solution is possible and necessary.

Under his bill, the government contribution is limited to $ 750 billion. Deductibles are set at 5% on the invoice, but in this initial stage "everything is negotiable" and she imagines that the percentage will be a private agreement between insurers and policyholders.

Read the full text of the bill here.

The largest business groups in the insurance industry have said that pandemics are not insurable because the extent of the damage is impossible to quantify. Maloney's bill recalls TRIA, the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act, which was passed for more than a year after September 11 and has been renewed by Congress four times. "The Bush administration didn't like it, but once we approved it, it was a success," said Maloney.

Insurers say terrorism is geographically and time limited and not comparable to pandemics.

Supporters of the Maloney bill include the Board of Insurance Agents and Brokers and the insurance broker Marsh & McLennan. She said several other insurance companies are also on board, but did not give names.

"This is only opening day. We will be working hard and I will bring it up this week at the Democratic side leadership meeting. When necessary, it will happen, it is my experience, ”said Maloney.