New study says vitamin D can't prevent or treat coronavirus – BGR

Vitamin D is not a novel coronavirus magic cure, the researchers caution in a new study, saying more research is required to establish a clear link between vitamin D levels and the risks of COVID-19.

The study advises against supplementing vitamin D intake beyond regular levels in an attempt to prevent or treat COVID-19.

The researchers say that a balanced diet combined with exposure to sunlight could help with vitamin D intake. Professional help is also recommended to address any vitamin D problem.

The researchers theorized in a recent study that vitamin D could help save the lives of patients infected with the new coronavirus. At the time, we noted that the study had not been reviewed by other researchers and that it did not propose conclusions from an actual clinical trial in which vitamin D had been compared to a placebo. The research also did not measure vitamin D levels in COVID-19 patients, but instead analyzed data from other patients and used other health parameters to determine expected levels of vitamin D.

We also inform you that you should not try to prevent or treat COVID-19 at home with vitamins or other health supplements that go viral on social media, and follow your doctor's guidelines. Fast forward a few weeks, and a new study warns that high doses of vitamin D cannot prevent or treat COVID-19.

Scientists from various universities and medical institutions in the United Kingdom and the United States wrote an article in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health This explains that there is not enough scientific evidence to demonstrate the beneficial effects of vitamin D in COVID-19 therapy.

"The continued spread of the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus, and the COVID-19 disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, has led to calls for widespread high-dose vitamin D supplementation," the researchers write. "These calls are not supported by relevant human studies at this time, but are based on speculation about alleged (emphasis added) mechanisms. "

The researchers explain that more studies are being conducted that could provide answers on the effect of vitamin D on COVID-19. Until then, vitamin D supplementation is not recommended.

"We recommend appropriate RCTs of vitamin D to assess the effects of vitamin D supplementation on COVID-19 infections. Until there is stronger scientific evidence for vitamin D, we strongly caution against the use of high vitamin D supplementation (greater than the upper limit of 4000 IU / day (100 µg / day)), ”they say.

That's not to say that vitamin D deficiency is something to be taken lightly. However, that doesn't mean that addressing vitamin D deficiencies or increasing intake has any effect on the new coronavirus.

"Most of our vitamin D comes from exposure to sunlight, however, for many people, particularly those who isolate themselves with limited access to sunlight during the current pandemic, getting enough vitamin D can be a real challenge. "said Carolyn Greig of the University of Birmingham. Times of India. "Although there is some evidence that low vitamin D is associated with acute respiratory tract infections, there is currently insufficient evidence for vitamin D as a treatment for COVID-19 and excessive supplementation should be avoided as it could be harmful."

The researchers noted that a balanced diet offers plenty of vitamin D, with "blue fish, red meat, egg yolk, and fortified foods, such as breakfast cereals in the United Kingdom, as well as fortified milk in the United States and Canada." Safe exposure to sunlight is also recommended to increase vitamin D levels. Patients should seek the help of medical professionals if they need to address any potential vitamin D deficiency.

