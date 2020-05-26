New coronavirus testing site opens Tuesday at Dodger Stadium; Capable of 6K tests a day – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML4e7044edcfe6cd144d025d7bee13a79914% %MINIFYHTML4e7044edcfe6cd144d025d7bee13a79914%

– A coronavirus testing site will open Tuesday at Dodger Stadium that is capable of testing three times as many people as any other site in Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Friday that the site will be able to screen up to 6,000 people per day.



"This place is not special just because of where it is and all those incredible memories we have of going to Chavez Ravine to see the kids in blue," Garcetti said Friday. "It is remarkable because we will be able to screen up to 6,000 people per day."

Garcetti noted that it has three times more testing capacity than any of the other 30 testing sites in Los Angeles County.

The mayor said the site is designed to get people in and out faster, with 60 CORE nonprofit group employees on site. It will also have large video screens that will demonstrate to drivers waiting in line how to complete the test.

"We have designed the site to move as many people as fast as possible through that site, alleviating long waiting times and long lines," Garcetti said.

As of Monday, nearly 490,000 people in Los Angeles County had been tested for coronavirus, with 8 percent of those positive for the disease.

On March 21, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, said the county aims to screen at least 15,000 people per day. During the last seven days leading up to March 21, he averaged 13,332 tests daily.

Testing in Los Angeles County is free and available to everyone, but by appointment only. Click here to sign up for a test.