Netflix hires Daisy Lilley's EP from The Circle – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix Continues To Drive UK-Originated Entertainment Formats After Hiring The circle Executive producer Daisy Lilley on her nonfiction team.

Lilley has joined the streamer as a manager in her London-based division, reporting to Sean Hancock, her US-based director of unscripted originals. USA He will work closely with former ITV commissioner Ben Kelly, who Up News Info revealed last year that he had joined in a similar role.

She will be responsible for ordering global entertainment formats outside the UK.

The rental is featured as its latest UK-developed entertainment program, Too hot to handle, a reality dating competition produced by Fremantle's Talkback, launched on the service last month.

The own version of Netflix in EE. USA The circle, the British format produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group, launched on the service in January with Brazilian and French adaptations as well.

Lilley was one of the executive producers of The circle for Studio3 Lambert, backed by All3Media.

Last October, she joined Expectation Entertainment, the BBC Studios-backed production company led by former Endemol chief Tim Hincks and former ITV chief content officer Peter Fincham, as creative director of entertainment.

He has also worked on series like ITV I'm a celebrity … get me out of here! and Come have dinner with me.