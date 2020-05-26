NeNe's leaks were reportedly in an 'inappropriate relationship'. with a friend

The Real Housewives of Atlanta drama may have reached a tipping point when the finale aired on Sunday, but now Nene Leakes has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a friend.

Nene is accused of approaching USDA Director Rodney White. According to Page Six, he is a friend of the family and the two had become close long after their problems with her husband, Gregg Leakes.

"People close to him have said that it's all about lifestyle," said a source. "If it weren't for that, he wouldn't give her the time of day … because he didn't before when she was nobody. He knew her before she became NeNe Leakes that she is today and before multiple surgeries. to change its appearance. "

The source even says the couple was seen while Gregg was at home battling cancer.

"They were all together," said the source. "They were touching, laughing, laughing, kissing, but it wasn't like they were swaying. I don't think she was trying to hide it."

The source adds that the man loves attention when he is around Nene and that some of the other housewives are aware of the close relationship.

"Marlo [Thompson] knows who this man is. Cynthia [Bailey] knows who this man is. Eva [Marcille] has seen them together," the source said.