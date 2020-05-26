Home Entertainment NeNe's leaks were reportedly in an 'inappropriate relationship'. with a friend

NeNe's leaks were reportedly in an 'inappropriate relationship'. with a friend

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta drama may have reached a tipping point when the finale aired on Sunday, but now Nene Leakes has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a friend.

Nene is accused of approaching USDA Director Rodney White. According to Page Six, he is a friend of the family and the two had become close long after their problems with her husband, Gregg Leakes.

"People close to him have said that it's all about lifestyle," said a source. "If it weren't for that, he wouldn't give her the time of day … because he didn't before when she was nobody. He knew her before she became NeNe Leakes that she is today and before multiple surgeries. to change its appearance. "

Next article
Next article

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©