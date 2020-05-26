Nene filters leaks of cheating rumors with revenge: RHOA star was allegedly "kissing, hugging, hugging and sitting on her lap,quot;

Rumors that Nene Leakes are having an extramarital affair have been going on for quite some time. After a shocking report was released in March, fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta have been waiting for more details to be released, and the day has come.

Nene is allegedly seeing Rodney White, a Maryland USDA worker. The two have known each other since before Housewives franchises were even one thing.

The first time the couple was seen was said to be at Club Eleven in Miami, FL. An eyewitness detailed his flirting to page six.

‘They are on top of each other. They were touching, laughing, laughing, kissing, but it wasn't as if they were swaying. I don't think she was trying to hide it. She was for all this guy. Kissing, hugging, hugging, sitting on your lap. "

This was in early 2019.

The post also detailed events that Rodney and Nene were in the same place at the same time. Eleven was on a recording of Watch What Happens Live. Another was on Good Morning America.

The report went on to say that Nene's friends and acquaintances such as Wendy Williams, Marlo Hampton, Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille are aware of the matter.

Technically, this may not be an issue considering that she and Gregg Leakes have been having conversations about an open marriage, something she admitted she wouldn't reveal if the rumors were true.

As for Rodney's attraction to Bravo's married star, another source claims that White loves the star's lifestyle.

Cercanas People close to him have said that it is about lifestyle. If it wasn't for that, he wouldn't give her the time of day … because he didn't before when she was nobody. I knew her before she became the NeNe Leakes that she is today and before multiple surgeries to change her appearance. "

What do you think about these revived accusations?



