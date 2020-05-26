NASA astronauts return to the future with capsule launch – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML108fbabd5d45f0cf020d54e7d0ffa12413%

CAPE CANAVERAL (AP): Return to the future when NASA astronauts re-launch from the US. USA Aboard a "Right Stuff,quot; retro styled capsule.

Make no mistake: this is not your father or grandfather's capsule.

SpaceX's Dragon crew capsule outshines NASA's old Apollo spacecraft in almost every way. The Dragon's clean lines and minimalist interior, with touchscreens instead of a mess of switches and knobs, make even space shuttles look like yesteryear.

This new version of a vintage look will be on display Wednesday when SpaceX plans to launch NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station, the first time for a private company.

It will be the first astronaut launch from Florida since Atlantis closed the space shuttle program in 2011, and the first American-made capsule to bring people into orbit since the Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the crew capsule on it, will rise from the same platform used for those previous two missions.

Russia's Soyuz capsules, still in use after half a century more, have kept NASA astronauts flying to the space station. While reliable, the Soyuz seems dated compared to the nimble Dragon.

"We want it to not only be as safe and reliable as you would expect from the world's most advanced spacecraft … we also want it to look amazing and beautiful," said Benji Reed, mission director at SpaceX.

SpaceX and Boeing, the other supplier to NASA's commercial crew, opted for capsules from the start.

Another early competitor, Sierra Nevada Corp., proposed a small space plane for astronauts, but did not make the final cut. Since then, NASA has contracted with the company to transport supplies from the space station aboard its mini-shuttle starting next year.

There was no need for another flying machine like the shuttle, which was built to carry strong satellites and parts of the space station, retired NASA manager Steve Payne said.

"What we are trying to do now is simply get on and off the taxi service, and you no longer need the huge semi-trailer. You can use a sedan," Payne told The Associated Press.

"Yes, the wings are pretty. They give you more options on where to land and a little more control, "said Payne, a former Navy fighter pilot." But they are not absolutely necessary. And since we're trying to make this inexpensive and reusable and as simple as possible to make it cost-effective, the capsules work. "

SpaceX based its crew capsule on its long-lasting reusable cargo capsule, also called Dragon, and ending the space station's missions with outdated splashes.

The two astronauts have been deeply involved in the development of the new capsule in the past five years. In true test flight craze, they offered hints and tweaks here and there, to benefit not only themselves but future crews.

"Our goal throughout this entire process is not to make the spacecraft Bob and Doug's excellent machine, with lots of things that only Doug or only Bob likes," said Behnken.

Although the fully automated Dragon has four seats lined up in a row, only the middle two will be occupied for this particularly risky test flight. A solo test doll in last year's Dragon Crew capsule debut.

This dragon now has a name, courtesy of its crew. Hurley and Behnken promise to reveal it on launch day, one of the many traditions they are kicking off when NASA's commercial crew program finally gets underway.

The practice dates back to the earliest days of NASA: John Glenn of Project Mercury became the first American to circle Earth aboard Friendship 7; Gus Grissom and John Young from Gemini 3 orbited Molly Brown; and Neil Armstrong, Apzz 11, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins flew to the moon aboard Columbia.

"We have to save some suspense for the mission itself," said Behnken. "We have something to look forward to on launch day."